Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.30

News coverage about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alphabet’s ranking:

GOOG stock opened at $1,349.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,237.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,326.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

