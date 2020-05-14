Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Media Impact Rating of -1.30

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a news sentiment score of -1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alphabet’s analysis:

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.