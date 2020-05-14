Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

ALPN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 23,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

