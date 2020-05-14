Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,948 Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Enviva Partners worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE EVA opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Enviva Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 450.00%.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

