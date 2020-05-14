Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 92,644 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,564 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,644 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Sunrun worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 628,585 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 500,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 268,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 27.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,205,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after buying an additional 262,386 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 17,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $140,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,636. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

