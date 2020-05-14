Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Visa by 10.8% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 55.2% in the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 180.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $7,765,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

