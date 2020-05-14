Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 220.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,740.57.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,366.07 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,374.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,759.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

