Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.90 and a 200-day moving average of $309.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $387.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

