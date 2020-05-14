Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 131.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $900,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $169.64 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

