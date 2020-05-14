Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.