Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,355 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,732 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,432,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

