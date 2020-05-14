Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

