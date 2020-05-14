Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,160 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $651,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $102,644.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,964. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

POWI stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

