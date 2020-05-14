Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 126,279 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of S&P Global worth $63,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,559. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.16. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

