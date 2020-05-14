Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 196,139 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,139 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Zoetis worth $47,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.03. 2,246,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

