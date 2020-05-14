Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 445,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,333,000. Steris comprises 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Steris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter worth about $12,791,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

NYSE:STE traded up $3.83 on Thursday, reaching $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,916. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.75. Steris PLC has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

