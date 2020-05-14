Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,528 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $58,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. 3,840,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

