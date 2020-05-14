Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,229. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.