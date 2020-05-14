Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 19,880 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 13,793,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,907. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

