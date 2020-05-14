Alta Capital Management LLC Buys 388,357 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,357 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 1.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $34,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,173,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,148,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after buying an additional 1,049,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after buying an additional 960,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 810,835 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,199,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.64. 1,203,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

