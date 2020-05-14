Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 90,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 1,927,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,841. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.