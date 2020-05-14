Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,760.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661,862 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fiserv worth $64,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 50.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 101,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,043,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

FISV traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $99.32. 5,778,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

