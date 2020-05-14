Alta Capital Management LLC Has $19.52 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.22. 15,019,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $326.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

