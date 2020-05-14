Alta Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. ValuEngine cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.15. 649,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,341. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.