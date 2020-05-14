Alta Capital Management LLC Has $30.13 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,806 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Expedia Group worth $30,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.37. 3,608,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,945. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

