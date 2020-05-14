Alta Capital Management LLC Has $78.04 Million Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,906 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 3.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $78,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,879. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

