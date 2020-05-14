Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,860. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.23, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $176.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock worth $10,741,791. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

