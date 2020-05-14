Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 14,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 332,545 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 246,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.08. 5,522,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

