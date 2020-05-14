Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,792 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after buying an additional 181,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after buying an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

