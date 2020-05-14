Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,719 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PerkinElmer worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

NYSE PKI traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,430. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

