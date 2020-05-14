Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,827 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $60,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 683,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,583 shares of company stock worth $14,294,469. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

BR stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. 801,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,228. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

