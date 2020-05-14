Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of FleetCor Technologies worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.52. The stock had a trading volume of 947,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,263. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.30 and its 200-day moving average is $273.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.35.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

