Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,183,736 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of KAR Auction Services worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,619,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,646,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,765 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,328,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 755,026 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

