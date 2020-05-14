Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $34.29 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,734 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,285,000. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

