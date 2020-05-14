Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,502 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.5% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Markel worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded up $22.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $813.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,757. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $895.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,094.14. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

