Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 245,696 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,696 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of US Foods worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 280,638 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. 3,876,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,118. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

