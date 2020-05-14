Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 659,591 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $37,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after acquiring an additional 488,783 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,801,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,320,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

