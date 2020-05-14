Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 45,333 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,333 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 1.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dollar Tree worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

