Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 9,127,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,860,108. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

