Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,950 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

MO traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,127,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860,120. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.