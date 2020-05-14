Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.54 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $80.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.24 billion to $81.19 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $63.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $345.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.68 billion to $351.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $406.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $390.18 billion to $418.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,367.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,187.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,945.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

