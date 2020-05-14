Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ambarella by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ambarella by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $710,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $38,439.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $479,295.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

