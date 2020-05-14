American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,915 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Home Bancshares worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Home Bancshares by 20.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

