American International Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $45.86 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

