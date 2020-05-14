American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Waters by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Waters by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Waters by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

WAT opened at $178.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

