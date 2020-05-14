Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

