AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.