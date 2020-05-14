Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.37. The company had a trading volume of 780,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.70 and its 200-day moving average is $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

