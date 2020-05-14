AmonD (AMON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,818.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 38.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. AmonD has a market cap of $616,475.16 and approximately $2,818.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.01998128 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00084839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00168993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,068,560 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CPDAX, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

