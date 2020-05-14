Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 375,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 852,213 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

